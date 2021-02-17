Bhopal: Smuggler who escaped from police falls off building, arrested

Bhopal: The 39-year-old gold smuggler of Karnataka, who had dodged the police and fled from their custody several days ago, was found injured in the TT Nagar area on Wednesday. He had fallen off a building and landed in the police dragnet. The accused had been absconding for 10 days.

The accused, Niaz Khan, was being escorted by the Karnataka cops when he slipped away from the custody on February 7 while they were having a meal at Khan Sahab Hotel.

The Shahjahanabad police had booked the accused under sections 224 and 323 of the IPC for causing injuries to the Karnataka cops and escaping from their custody.

Khan was found around 12 midnight, injured near a building where he was allegedly hiding. SHO, TT Nagar, Sheelendra Sharma said the accused had fallen from a building at Saraswati Nagar and some onlookers had informed the police. “A team rushed him to hospital and we identified him as the smuggler,” the SHO added.

The smuggler had been brought to Bhopal by the Karnataka police for identifying jewellers to whom he had sold stolen booty. At Khan Sahab Hotel, as the Karnataka policemen were having trouble communicating with the staff while ordering dinner because of the language barrier, the accused had a scuffle with his escort and ran away. He was handcuffed at the time, the police said.