BHOPAL: Smart phones with special software offered to differently-abled children for easy learning

Bhopal: Uddip Social Welfare Society distributed smart phones equipped with special features to the visually impaired children recently.

The organisation has distributed special featured smart phones to children so that their education does not get affected and they learn easily. These smart phones contain a special type of software that allows visually impaired children to use them effectively. The children are learning spoken English through the audio clips using the given technique available in smart phones.

Society founder Poonam Shroti, who is also a Divyang, said “We run a variety of programmes for differently-abled. Through these programmes, people with disabilities (Divyang) not only receive better training but also get work as per their abilities."

The organisation started spoken English audio classes for the visually impaired children during the lockdown that was well received. The children learnt how to communicate in English and utilise their time as well, she said.

Society coordinator Mohammad Suboor said, “In this difficult time, we do not want to leave any stone unturned to give best to needy. That is why, the organisation has introduced this initiative.” The Society will continue its vocational training programme for Divyang and provide better options for their development in future, he added.