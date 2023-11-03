Bhopal: Smart Passes Are Termed Invalid

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): City buses operating under Bhopal city link limited (BCLL) witness a footfall of at least 1200 people on a daily basis. Majority of such people have procured their smart passes issued by BCLL online, but the passes are not being accepted by bus conductors, as they say the commuter must get a separate route pass issued.

The practice has gotten on the nerves of all such commuters of the city, who have to rely on city buses for commute. The situation has come to such a pass that altercations have been taking place between the commuters and the bus conductors. It is noteworthy that after procuring a multi-route pass by BCLL for a price of Rs 800, the commuters can board any bus and can travel anywhere they desire to. Contrary to this, the bus conductors have denied accepting the multi-route passes and are terming them as invalid. Some commuters have even brought the issue to the cognizance of the BCLL officials, but their issues have still not been redressed by BCLL.

As per sources at the BCLL office, the conductors are not accepting the multi-route passes and are seeking single route passes from commuters, because the money obtained through a single route pass directly goes into their pockets. This however, is not the case in terms of the multi-route pass. The malpractice being exercised by the bus conductors is rampant in all 360 city buses shuttling across localities of Bhopal. Free Press tried seeking the take of the Public relations officer (PRO) of BCLL, Sanjay Soni, who said a notice has been issued to bus operators and conductors in this regard, and their explanation has been sought.