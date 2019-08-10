Bhopal: Smart city project sites pose threat to commuters’ life

BHOPAL: Smart city construction site at Platinum Plaza in the state capital is posing threat on the life of the commuters in the area all thanks to the apathy of the Smart city administration.

On intervening night of Thursday-Friday, youth died in one such site due to inadequate safety measures at the site. The incident has exposed the lack of safety measures in these sites. According to experts construction sites are uncovered so they are highly unsafe for the commuters.

It is risky to commute on this road through Platinum Plaza, especially at night. There are many sites at Platinum Plaza where smart city development work is being underway.