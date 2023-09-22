Bhopal: Smart City Mulls Over Installation Of CCTV Cameras On BRTS Corridor

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It is expected to be implemented within two weeks. Notably, unauthorised vehicles streaming through BRTS corridor are a prominent reason behind road accidents in city and the issue has gone unchecked for a long time

The Smart City has finally taken cognisance of BRTS corridor of the city, which, apart from bus drivers and ambulances is also being used by commoners and is becoming the reason behind rising accident toll in the city. Smart City officials are mulling over installation of CCTV cameras in BRTS corridors of the city, to keep vigilance on unauthorised vehicles commuting through them and contributing to fatal accidents. Senior officials of Bhopal Smart City told Free Press that the initiative to install CCTV cameras will begin within the upcoming two weeks. They maintained that the CCTV cameras will be based on the lines of the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), through which, the offenders shall be penalised and challans shall be sent to their homes.

Notably, the city has logged a total of 162 road accident fatalities in the first six months of this year. Out of 162, almost 71 deaths have occurred, as the victims were hit by vehicles rushing at a high speed through BRTS corridors and ramming into them. Since the onset of the BRTS corridor in Bhopal in 2011, it had been directed that only BCLL city buses, ambulances and fire brigades are permitted to take the BRTS corridor.

Since the past few years, however, norms are being brazenly flouted, as commoners have also been using the BRTS corridor and are meeting with fatal accidents. Earlier, volunteers had also been deployed at BRTS corridors to prevent unauthorised vehicles from entering, but are now hard to be spotted at all BRTS junctions of the city. Apart from this, the absence of CCTV cameras has also given tacit approval to the general public to commute through the BRTS corridor.

At some places, even if volunteers are seen, are thin in number and offenders pick a fight/argument with them, despite being wrong at their part. Owing to this, the ITMS-laced CCTV cameras will tighten the noose on such offenders.

CCTVs to be installed at 37 BRTS junctions: Smart city CEO

Gaurav Benal told Free Press that more than 110 CCTV cameras shall be installed at all BRTS junctions of the city, which are 37 in number. He added that the tender for the same shall be released soon.