Bhopal smart city in country's top 75 smart cities

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, on Friday released the list of top 75 smart cities for India Smart City Award Contest (ISAC) 2022. Bhopal smart city has been ranked number 5 in the country, according to the official information.

The City Award category in ISAC 2022 profiles a city excelling in governance, built environment, social aspects, mobility and other such categories. It comprises 15 categories based on impact of outcomes of mission and project on different sections including culture, governance and environment.

ìThe selected cities have showcased conspicuous results furthering the cause of the Smart Cities Mission. The top 75 cities have been qualified for stage 2 of the contest,î official tweet from Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India.

Bhopal Smart City media coordinator Nitin Dave said 860 projects out of 960 proposed projects have been completed in the city with Rs 800 crore budget spent till now.

Remaining projects will be completed from the fund generated by selling liabilities of Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL), he added.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 11:31 PM IST