Bhopal Smart City fails to manage Smart Park: 3 date trees uprooted, other saplings dry up

BHOPAL: The Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL) has failed to manage the Smart Park that was recently inaugurated by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan a month ago. The officials uprooted and destroyed three date trees planted for beautification of the park on Friday. Also, other saplings are drying up due to mismanagement. Nearly 10 per cent of the saplings in the Smart Park have already been destroyed.

There were nearly 2,000 saplings and trees of 30 different species were planted in the Smart Park. Now, over 200 saplings have been destroyed due to a lack of management by the Smart City authorities. Smart City had developed the park on the theme of an urban jungle, but the mismanagement inside upsets visitors to the park.

23 acres, Rs 10 crore!

The Smart Park was developed over an area of 23 acres. It took over Rs 10 crore to build the park. The park is enabled with Wi-Fi and other facilities, but even the floors inside the park have developed cracks and need maintenance. The other facilities, such as the open gym, shelter houses and large trees, are also missing in the park. The park was one of the projects inaugurated by the CM along with a sewage treatment plant at Shirin river, the Smart Road and a waste transfer station at Jaatkhedi.

Official denial

The officials of Smart City, however deny any such issues and they claim the agency responsible for managing the saplings is responsible.

‘Private agency in charge’

"The park will be maintained by a private agency for three years and, if the saplings are destroyed, the agency will replant those saplings," said Aditya Singh, chief executive officer, BSCDCL.