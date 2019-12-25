Bhopal Smart city Corporation CEO gives dressing down to officials for Ill-kept multi level parking

BHOPAL: Bhopal smart city development corporation CEO Deepak Singh gave a dressing down to the officials for the poor maintenance of multi-level parking in MP Nagar which today lies in ruins- just 10 months after its inauguration. Surprisingly, the parking stands in shambles merely 10 months after its inauguration. The officials earned the wrath of the CEO when the latter paid a visit to the parking lot on Tuesday evening and saw in person the deplorable condition of the newly constructed facility. Singh after visiting the parking lot summoned the operations teams and sought explanation for the sorry state of affairs there. The CEO directed the officials to fix the problems in a week’s time.

Built and maintained by BSCDCL, the 10-month old multilevel parking has failed to serve the very purpose for which it was developed. .

A simple glance at the parking lot speaks volumes of the negligence and non-maintenance and off course the apathy of the officials. The facility lie is such a pathetic state that no one can say it has not even completed a year. Not only the entire parking lot is filled with the filth, the tiles too have been chipped in many parts. The information technology (IT) system inside the parking is non functional. The snag in receipt printing is also one of the major issues.

It took almost four years to construct the multi-level parking which aimed at easing the parking issues in the busy Zone 1 in MP Nagar. However, not many motorists are keen on parking their vehicles there because of its deplorable condition. The initiative of traffic police and BSCDCL to promote the parking and dissuading people from parking their vehicles outside has also come to a halt.

The visitors continued parking their vehicles on roadside of the busy commercial hub creating a lot of traffic problems. The two departments had started towing the vehicles found parked in area other than the parking lot.

Deepak Singh CEO BSCDCL said that things were not proper at the parking lot and the officials have been directed to fix the issues within a week. The officer said he would again visit the facility to see if the things were sorted out.