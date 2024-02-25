Bhopal: Slums In Banganga, Damkheda, Khudaganj Exist Despite NGT Notice |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Though encroachments have been demolished at Bhadbhada Basti following order issued by National Green Tribunal (NGT), many settlements remain to be razed despite NGT notices. According to green activists, settlements in Khanugaon, Banganga, Damkheda, Khudaganj, Kushalpura have to be shifted for which NGT has passed orders. “After Badbhada Basti shifting, BMC should take action against other such settlements, which are an encroachment according to NGT rules,” environmentalist Rashid Noor Khan said.

Sarvadharma Colony: Entire 33-metre stretch along Kaliyasot River is at risk. NGT has already given order to remove encroachments, which High Court stayed. It is major encroachment along Kaliyasot River.

Damkheda slum (Kolar): It is located on banks of Kaliyasot River. In rainy season, when Kaliyasot dam gates open, water enters slums where 300 families live. Administration conducts rescue operation in rainy season.

Khanugaon: Khanugaon is surrounded by Upper Lake. Periphery of Khanugaon lies within 50 metres of Upper Lake. Priyadarshini College is located in catchment area. In 2020, an anti-encroachment drive was launched.

Banganga: It is the biggest slum of 25,000 families located on Banganga nullah, which is feeder line of Lower Lake. According to NGT rules, there should no settlement on 3 metres on both sides of Lower Lake.

Salaiya village: It is located along Kaliyasot River. About 60 houses fall in danger zone.

Kushalpura: About 70 huts are located near Kerwa dam. The huts come within limits of Botanical Garden.

Khudaganj: There are 50 slum dwellings at Kaliasot Dam. The huts come within limits of Botanical Garden.