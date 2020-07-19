Bhopal: Slum children get creative, are eager to learn new things

BHOPAL: Schools in the city are closed for more than five months now and are unlikely to reopen in the near future. And that means children have a lot of time on their hands – no classes, no tests and no homework.

An NGO is trying to ensure that children living in slum use their free time in creative pursuits. It has begun from Panchsheel Nagar. Enthused by the response, it is planning to expand it to nearby Rahul Nagar and then to other slum areas.

“During lockdown, we visited slums to distribute ration. At that time, the mothers, in one voice, told us to do something about the kids who with nothing to do from morning to night, had become nuisance,” Kumud Singh from Sarokar, that has taken the initiative, told Free Press.

“Once the lockdown was eased, they decided to do something in that direction,” she said. According to Kumud, due to corona scare it was difficult for her or other volunteers to visit the slum clusters, so they tried to find local partners. “Fortunately, we found Shivani Jaipal Borkar, a 21-year-old BDS student, living in Panchsheel Nagar, who was enthusiastic. She owns a laptop and a mobile and loves being with kids. And that was more than enough for us,” she said.