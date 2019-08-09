Bhopal: Sluice gates of six dams, reservoirs opened to release excess water

BHOPAL: Incessant rains the state has been witnessing for last few days led to opening of the sluice gates of as many as six dams and reservoirs on Thursday.

The gates were opened to release excess water from the reservoir and dams including Dholawad Tank (Ratlam), Gopikrishna Sagar Project (Guna), Kaka Saheb Gadagil Sagar (Mandsaur), Kundlia Major project (Rajharh), Mohanpura Multipurpose Project (Rajgarh) and Ratlam Barrage (Mandsaur).

Depression over Chhattisgarh is moving toward west-Northwest with speed of 33km and it is likely to convert into well marked Low Pressure Area in the next 48 hours.

Rains are likely to ebb across entire state after August 9. The MeT had forecast heavy rainfall in many districts on intervening night of Thursday-Friday.

Depression over Northwest Bay of Bengal was responsible for heavy to very heavy rains over the southern districts of Madhya Pradesh during the last 24 hours. As per the meteorological department, rains will slow down across entire Madhya Pradesh after August 9 as Low Pressure Areas has weakened. But soon, another system is likely to be formed on Bay of Bengal.