Bhopal: Slips scam @ AIIMS Bhopal: 3 employees of Trio companies arrested

BHOPAL: Three employees of outsourced companies working at OPD counters in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have been arrested in connection with slips scam in AIIMS on Saturday.

Police has lodged FIR against the three. However, there are 17 staff of outsourced company are under scanner. A married girl of Sironj (Vidisha), who is girl friend of Divyansh Gupta, is still absconding.

AIIMS administration complained the police in Bagsewania police station against three staffs—Jitendra Rathore, Divyansh Gupta and Sushil Dwivedi—for charging Rs1,500 for issuing slips at OPD counter in AIIMS. After complaint, police investigated the matter and registered FIR against three. Case under sections 420,467,468 of IPC has been registered against them.

Trio and Isha companies have been outsourced to issue the slips to patients at OPD counters in AIIMS Hospital. Slips are issued after charging Rs 10 but staff of outsources companies used to charge Rs1,500 form the patients. These staffs particularly targeted outsiders. As per the insiders, the fraud may run into crores as racket was underway in OPD counter for the last three years.

SHO (Bagsewania) Shailendra Sharma said, “Jitendra Rathore, Divyansh Gupta and Sushil Dwivedi, the employees of outsourced companies, have been arrested in connection with slips scam in AIIMS. AIIMS administration had lodged complaint against trio. The racket was working for the last three years. On the basis of probe trio have been arrested and an FIR has been registered.”

Modus operandi: Registration fee is Rs10 in AIIMS. These accused used to charge hefty amount for other tests like blood test and other tests, ventilator charges and other diagnosis, to put the patients in the name of BPL category, SHO Sharma said, adding, “In the name of other tests and diagnosis, accused charged the hefty charges.”