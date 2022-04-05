Bhopal: Skipper Soumya enters MP T20 senior team

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The captain of Bhopal division cricket team, Soumya Tiwari, has been selected in the senior T20 team of Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal Divisional Cricket Association stated on Monday.

The 16-year-old cricket star from Bhopal led the divisionís team to victory in Under-18 Inter-Division Cricket Tournament played in Gwalior district. She returned to Bhopal on Sunday.

Tiwariís team mates Nikita Singh, Tamanna Nigam, Rahila Firdous, Preeti Yadav and Khushi Yadav are also in the state team.

The Madhya Pradesh team will leave for Vadodara on Thursday for a practice match to be held from April 9 to 12. The players left for Indore on Monday to join the state team.

It was combined effort of entire team that led us to victory. All our players played a balanced game. I really enjoyed captaincy. This tour has proven to be a learning experience for me, Soumya said.

Being in the state team will give me a push to perform better. I will face new challenges at a larger platform. I hope to give my best and learn from every player and coach I meet during Vadodara tour, she added.

