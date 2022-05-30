e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Skipper Meet to lead Bhopal's team in SM Khan Under-18 (Boys) Championship

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 12:53 AM IST
ANI Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Divisional Cricket Association has announced the team for SM Khan Under-18 (Boys) Cricket Championship, said the vice president of the association Sushil Thakur on Sunday.

Secretary of Bhopal Divisional Cricket Association, Rajat Mohan Verma announced the team of Bhopal Divisional Cricket Association.

Skipper Meet Tripathi will lead the team and Ayush Yadav will second him. Six extra players have been selected for casualties, he said.

The team includes:

(1) Meet Tripathi (Captain)

(2) Tanishk Yadav

(3) Prarabdha Mishra

(4) Ojaswa Yadav

(5) Ayush Yadav (Vice Captain)

(6) Adamya Pachori

(7) Vikas Sharma

(8) Lohitaksha Nema

(9) Shivansh Chaturvedi

(10) Rajveer Vaidya

(11) Ujjwal Paliwal

(12) Priyanshu Pran

(13) Mayank Awasthi

(14) Ankit Daangi

(15) Animesh Singh

Extra players:

(1) Harsh Sethi

(2) Divyansh Srivastava

(3) Rajneesh Bansal

(4) Krishna Mishra

(5) Aditya Singh

(6) Ranveer Vaidya

