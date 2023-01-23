Bhopal: ‘Skill upgradation essential in view of changing economic social conditions’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that it is necessary to keep skill upgradation and training in line with the ever-changing economic and social conditions, so that training remains relevant to the industry and communities. He told the trainees not to wait for jobs, strive towards self-employment.

Patel was addressing the closing ceremony of vocational training programme sponsored by Madhya Pradesh Employment and Training Council at Samanvay Bhavan. Certificates were distributed as a token to 25 participants by the Governor in the programme. It is noteworthy that the three-month technical and vocational residential training was conducted by the Centre for Research and Industrial Staff Performance (CRISP). In all, 237 youths from Scheduled Caste families living below the poverty line from different districts participated in the training programme.

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Science and Technology Minister Om Prakash Sakhlecha said that it is necessary to have positivity of attitude along with skill knowledge.

Shrikant Patil, Managing Director, CRISP, spoke on the structure of CRISP. He informed that more than 40 labs operated in 11 sectors by more than 85 faculties. CRISP is also contributing to technological empowerment in India and African countries.

