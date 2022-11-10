Bhopal: Six youths who went ransacking at Atal Path just for fun arrested

Damaged portion on the Atal Path in Bhopal | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): TT Nagar police have arrested six youths in connection with Sunday ransacking at Atal Path, said police on Thursday. The accused, who are in the age group of 18-21 years, told police that they went ransacking on the Atal Path just for fun and to show their daring skills before the public. The youths were arrested on Wednesday night when they were again planning to burst firecrackers inside the wastebins installed at the stretch.

Police station in-charge Chain Singh Raghuwanshi told media that on Wednesday the officials of Bhopal Municipal Corporation had filed a complaint stating that some unidentified miscreants on Sunday evening had damaged 28 garbage bins installed on the road. They also broke three benches and also tried to set ablaze one of the sign boards.

The police had registered a case under Section 473 of IPC sections of damage to public property.

Later in the night, police got a tip off that a few youths were trying to put crackers inside the wastebins installed in the Atal Path. The police team rushed to the spot and caught hold of as many as six youths, while a few managed to escape.

The accused have been identified as Rajendra Ahirwar (18), Dipansh Kaithal (20), Samar Khan (19), Adil Qureshi (19), Sanjeev Jatav (19) and Hrithik Jatav (21).