Bhopal: Six women from the forest department allege molestation by CCF

BHOPAL: Six women from the forest department have levelled serious allegations of physical and mental harassment against controversial CCF Mohan Meena. An inquiry has been constituted against him after an audio went viral demanding Rs 30,000 from a probationary officer.

The inquiry that started on the basis of the audio going viral demanding Rs 30,000 from probationary ranger Amit Sahu has now added new charges against Meena. Another audio came to light during the inquiry in which Meena is said to have demanded Rs 50,000 from the same officer.

Troubles are bound to increase for CCF Meena with six women from the department submitting complaints against the controversial officer, alleging physical and mental harassment. A two-member inquiry team reached Betul on Tuesday and started recording the statements of various parties related to the overall developments. But the allegations made by the women have given another direction to the overall course of inquiry.