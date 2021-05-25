Bhopal: Six women from the forest department allege molestation by CCF

BHOPAL: Six women from the forest department have levelled serious allegations of physical and mental harassment against controversial CCF Mohan Meena. An inquiry has been constituted against him after an audio went viral demanding Rs 30,000 from a probationary officer.
The inquiry that started on the basis of the audio going viral demanding Rs 30,000 from probationary ranger Amit Sahu has now added new charges against Meena. Another audio came to light during the inquiry in which Meena is said to have demanded Rs 50,000 from the same officer.
Troubles are bound to increase for CCF Meena with six women from the department submitting complaints against the controversial officer, alleging physical and mental harassment. A two-member inquiry team reached Betul on Tuesday and started recording the statements of various parties related to the overall developments. But the allegations made by the women have given another direction to the overall course of inquiry.
Two members of the inquiry team, Shubhranjan Sen and Vibhash Thakur, recorded the statement of the main complainant, Amit Sahu. They also took the statement of forest employee Chetram, who is said to have deposited money in the bank account of Meenaís son.
CCF Mohan Meena got into a controversy recently when an audio tape went viral on social media. In the viral clip, he was heard demanding Rs 30,000 to pay the fees of his son from the probationary ranger, Sahu. Later, the bank receipt of the amount, along with Meenaís sonís bank account number, also appeared on social media.
However, another audio surfaced after an inquiry was constituted to probe the charges. In the second audio, Meena is heard demanding Rs 50,000 from the same officer.
Sources from the forest department said that the women complainants had submitted certain documents, including screenshots of their mobile phones to prove their charges.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)