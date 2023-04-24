Bhopal: Six officials deployed for PM’s visit, test Covid+ in Khajuraho

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Six officials deployed for PM Narendra Modi visit, tested Covid positive in Khajuraho, on Sunday. All the six officials have been given break, according to Chief Medical Officer (CMHO). The PM will go to Khajuraho, and then to Rewa to participate in a National Panchayati Raj Day programme on Monday. CMHO, Chhatarpur Dr Lakhan Tiwari told Free Press that six officials, who were deployed to look after PM’s visit, were tested Covid positive.

All of them have been kept in home isolation.” Besides, 65 new Covid cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh taking the active cases tally to 377 and the positivity rate at 12.1%. Jabalpur reported 30 cases while Bhopal reported 16 Covid cases. Gwalior reported eight and Indore four. Sagar, Raisen and Agar-Malwa reported two cases each. Bhopal active cases tally went to 122 followed by Indore with 58.

Jabalpur active cases tally increased to 53 and Gwalior active cases are 45. Rajgarh’s active cases are 40 while Sagar and Sehore tally are 16 and 14 respectively.

