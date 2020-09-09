Bhopal: Six, including two women, held with stolen goods worth Rs 17 lakh

BHOPAL: Crime branch police have busted a gang of thieves with the arrest of six people including two women. Stolen booty worth Rs 17 lakh was seized from their possession, this includes Rs 1.42 lakh in cash and gold and silver ornaments, said deputy inspector general (DIG) Bhopa Irshad Wali.

The gang had imparted training to women who would carry out recce of vacant or lonely houses while roaming around posing as rag pickers in various localities of the city. They would also keep a watch on the movement of inmates to assess the property inside their houses. Police had arrested four gang members who are jewellers in Ashta. They would buy the stolen gold or silver ornaments from them.

Police had received information about two of the gang members looking for customers for stolen goods near Sehore naka. The duo was arrested and brought to the police station. They were identified as Kamal Soni and Bunty Soni aka Takla. They revealed the names of other gang members who would purchase the stolen valuables. Police then arrested Deepak Soni and Karan Soni on the basis of information provided by them.

They were later quizzed and it was found that they would purchase the valuables from the gang operating in Gandhi Nagar, Eitkhedi and Nasrullahganj.

The cops laid a trap and arrested Rajesh Parmar, Niranjana Parmar, Raja Anwar Singh and Laharia Bai, from their houses.

Rajesh Parmar, Niranjana Parmar and Kamal Soni are already facing criminal charges in different police stations in Bhopal and Ashta in Sehore.

The accused have confessed committing thefts in Baghsewania, Katara hills, Gandhi Nagar, Khajuri Sadak, Nishatpura, Chuna bhatti, Kolar, Gautam Nagar, Bairasia, Eitkhedi and other areas of Bhopal. DIG said the accused are likely to confess a few more thefts.

Also the police teams are searching for links to connect dots between thefts committed in the past and their involvement in those thefts.