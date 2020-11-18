Bhopal: Six held for BJP leader Neeraj Oontwal’s murder, two on the run

BHOPAL: Kamla Nagar police have arrested six persons accused in the murder of BJP leader Neeraj Oontwal. The 35-year-old Oontwal was stabbed, while his two cousins were assaulted by eight persons during a scuffle on Saturday. The arrest was made at the city's outskirts.

Six of the accused have been arrested, while two including prime accused Rajendra Dhanwar are still on the run. Police had announced a reward of Rs 5,000 on arrest of each of the accused.

Meanwhile, taking action against the accused, police on Wednesday demolished illegal construction raised by Dhanwar at Mata Mandir. Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Rajat Saklecha said the accused Kapil, Ankit, Pappu, Bhanu, Amit and Deependra have been arrested. Dhanwar and his aid Golu Tiger are on the run.