Bhopal: Six Critically Injured In Group Clash Over Old Rivalry

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Six people were critically injured in a group clash over old rivalry at Sukhi Nipaniya village in Eintkhedi of the city on Tuesday noon. The police added that they have lodged a case of attempt-to-murder against both the groups.

They are yet to make any arrest in the case. Eintkhedi police station house officer (SHO) Durjan Singh Barkade said that at around 1 pm, the groups confronted each other near a cowshed in the village.

They hurled abuses at each other and began attacking the rival group with sharp-edged weapons. The police were informed about the incident, who rushed to the spot to intervene.

As many as six persons belonging to both the groups sustained critical injuries and were rushed to the hospital. A man from one group has lodged a police case against Chintu, Rahul, Shiva, Vishal, Bablu and Karan from the other group.

The other group also filed a counter FIR against Arvind, Ashish, Mangal, Pradeep, Jeetmal and Rakesh of the rival group. Police personnel have been deployed in huge numbers at the village. The injured are being treated at the hospital.

