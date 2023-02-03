Bhopal: Six boxers from Madhya Pradesh qualify for finals

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Six boxers of Madhya Pradesh have qualified for final matches of boxing championship at the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2022. Final boxing matches will be played at Tatya Tope Stadium in Bhopal on Saturday.

In the men’s finals, Yogeshwar Dutt, Ayush Yadav, and Rudrajit of Madhya Pradesh boxing team will compete. In the women’s final, Malika Mor, Kaifi, and Vinati of MP will compete. Seven boxers from Madhya Pradesh lost in semi final bouts. Therefore, they will have to settle for a bronze medal.

The semi final matches were played in Martial Arts Hall of Tatya Tope Stadium in Bhopal. In the men's section, Yogeshwar Dutt made it to the final by defeating Pakba Tav of Arunachal Pradesh. Ayush Yadav defeated Tejashwi Vashisht of Punjab and entered the title match. Apart from this, Rudrajit Singh of MP defeated LL Mana of Manipur to secure a place in the final. Madhya Pradesh's Anurag Singh, Prashant Khatana, Abhishek Tomar, and Rishabh Singh Sikarwar lost in the semi-final, they will now have to settle for bronze medals.

In the women's 45–48 kg category, Malika Moore of Madhya Pradesh entered final by defeating Uttarakhand's Aanchal Shukla. In 50–52 kg, MP's Kaifi defeated Sunita of Rajasthan to enter the title match. In the semi-finals of the 70-75 kg women's category, Madhya Pradesh's Vinati easily defeated Telangana's P Guna Nidhi to enter the final. MPs Khushi Singh, Bhumi Singh, and Radhika Jatav had to face defeat in the semi-finals.