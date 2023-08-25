Bhopal: Six Booked For Duping Dozen On Pretext Of Job | representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Misrod police have registered a case of fraud against six persons for offering a job to 12 unemployed people at the 108 Ambulance services and duping them of Rs 5k each, the police said on Thursday.

Investigating officer (IO) Ramesh Singh said that one complainant named Vijay Singh Kushwaha (24) approached them on Wednesday.

He stated in his complaint that he had come across an advertisement in a newspaper about a recruitment drive for 108 Ambulance services in Bhopal.

He contacted on the given number and was told by the recruiter to show up at the C-21 mall of the city.

He met six persons there, named Jogendra Singh, Amrendra Singh, Dharmendra Singh, Sumit, Ashok Mehta and Devdutt Sharma. After undergoing the interview round, the said persons sought an amount of Rs 5k from him, in the name of training fee.

They even provided him training on January 25 and 26, 2022 and assured him that he shall be provided with a joining letter soon. When Kushwaha did not receive the joining letter for a long time, he approached the Misrod police.

Misrod police station in-charge (SHO) Ras Behari Sharma said that eleven other such complainants have shown up at the police station, after which a case has been registered and the probe is underway.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)