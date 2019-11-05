Bhopal: SIT formed to probe land fraud cases

BHOPAL: A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to crack the cases related to land frauds in the state capital. Sleuths from Baghsewania police station, crime branch Bhopal and cyber cell would lead the probe into land fraud. The decision to form SIT comes in wake of coming to light two cases of land fraud, having striking similarities.

DSP Neetu Thakur, who is heading the SIT, said the accused in two cases may have involvement in other land fraud cases, but as of now we are looking into two cases.

Two cases of land fraud were reported in Baghsewania police station and Bilkhiria police station respectively.

RP Jain, a Chhattisgarh-based complainant who is a retired bureaucrat told police that he had seen a sale advertisement of his land in a newspaper. Jain owns 0.25 acre plot in Baghmughalia. The advertisement showed the land he owned was on sale and owned by some person he doesn’t know.

He then lodged a complaint with Baghsewania police. A similar case was reported at Bilkhiria police station where the complainant claimed that an advertisement of his land being sold appeared in a newspaper.

Now, that there is more than one complaint the team was formed comprising cops from police, crime branch and cyber cell to look into cases.