Bhopal: Sironj MLA diagnosed with corona, state reports 720 new cases

BHOPAL: BJP MLA from Sironj Uma Kant Sharma has been tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The BJP leader, who was active in party poll campaigning in Mungawali and Ashok Nagar for the last few days, has called all those who came in contact with him to get tested for the infection.

Covid-19 positivity rate has come down below 3 per cent in Madhya Pradesh. On Monday, it stood at 2.7 per cent as the state reported 720 fresh cases taking the count to 1,67,969. With state reporting 720 fresh cases on a single day and 1085 people recovering from the infection on the day, the recovery rate of Madhya Pradesh on Monday stood at 152 per cent. The state reported five deaths in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 2890.

While there are 10,857 active cases in the state, till now 1,54,222 people have been cured of the infection.

Major cities like Indore reported 142 positive cases taking the corona caseload to 33,459 and toll 679. While 167 new cases surfaced in Bhopal pushing the tally to 23,870, so far 469 people have fallen prey to the infection. Jabalpur reported 53 new cases and here the tally stands at 12,589. Gwalior reported 23 cases on the day taking its tally to and its tally was 12129.

Sagar continues to witness a surge in cases as it reported 34 new cases in a single day. Balaghat reported 21 positive cases on the day. Three districts Niwari, Panna, and Alirajpur did not register any positive cases.