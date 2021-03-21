Bhopal: Siren to be sounded to raise awareness about corona: CM

BHOPAL: Siren will be sounded in all cities of the State on Tuesday at 11 am for 2 minutes when people will take a vow to wear masks and maintain physical distance to check spread of Covid-19, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a press conference on Sunday.

The CM said the siren will blow again at 7 pm to remind people of their resolve. He said during the given time, residents should wear masks and follow social-distancing norms.

"Putting on a mask is very important and that is why we are launching this campaign. We should be cautious. Do not let things go out of our hands," the CM said. Chouhan further said: "One must take resolve to put on visors to arrest the pandemic." Circles would be made near a shop so that buyer might stand there, he said, adding that he himself will start the practice.The CM urged people to stay indoors on Holi and celebrate the festival in their homes.

The chief minister urged the residents to celebrate the festival of colours with the promise of 'My Holi in My House' (Meri Holi, Mera Ghar).