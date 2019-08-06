BHOPAL: SIP Abacus Shahpura, Chunabhatti and Kolar celebrated 4th Anniversary of their centres in Auditorium of State Regional Science Centre, Bhopal.

Around 100 kids participated from both centres. The event began with prayer dance. Children presented colourful performance in the form of welcome song, folk dance, mobile act, swachch bharat act and many more programs on the theme patriotism. Many eminent guests, parents and children were present.

Kala Mohan, educationist, child counsellor and executive director NIRT, Bhopal and Bhakti Sharma, young Sarpanch, youth icon and orator were present as the chief guest and Dinesh Thakur, principal, Rajeev Gandhi P.G. College, Raisen was present as a guest of honour.