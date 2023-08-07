 Bhopal: Singhar’s Demand For Tribal CM Heats Up Politics In State
Bhopal: Singhar's Demand For Tribal CM Heats Up Politics In State

VD targets; Sajjan advises Singhar to visit tribal areas.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 09:15 PM IST
Bhopal: Singhar’s Demand For Tribal CM Heats Up Politics In State | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister Umang Singhar’s demand for a tribal chief minister in the state has put his own party in trouble before the election.

Such a demand of Singhar at Badnawar in Dhar district has generated a lot of political heat.

Singhar has put the BJP as well as the Congress in trouble. He advised tribal people not to keep quiet unless a tribal chief minister takes over the reins of power in the state.

Singhar said, “I have told Kantilal Bhuria, that they have appointed you chairman of the election campaign committee, but they should make you the chief minister.”

It does not matter whether the BJP or the Congress forms the government, but the tribal people should demand for a chief minister from their community, Singhar said.

BJP’s state unit president said Singhar is unhappy. He further said the BJP gave a President from the tribal community.

On the other hand, the Congress treats the tribal people only as vote bank, Sharma said, adding that Singhar shows mirror to Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh from time to time.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra said he appreciated Singhar’s boldness.

On the contrary, former minister Sajjan Singh Verma has targeted Umang saying since there is freedom of speech in the Congress, some leaders are taking advantage of it and issuing such statements.

Before making such statements, Singh should visit those areas where tribal people are living, Verma said, adding that Singhar should go to tribal areas to strengthen the party.

