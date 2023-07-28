Bhopal: Singhai Booked For Forging Documents To Get CEDMAP Executive Director Post

Representative Picture |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MP Nagar police have registered an FIR against the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development Madhya Pradesh (CEDMAP) executive director for forging documents to gain appointment to the post, the police said on Thursday.

A case against executive director Anuradha Singhai was registered on the direction of the Bhopal district court, police said on Thursday. Investigating officer (IO) Anand Singh Parihar said that on March 17, 2021, the CEDMAP had invited applications for the post of executive director.

The applicant’s eligibility included having served on a post on a package of Rs 15 lakh per annum. Applying for the post, Singhai forged salary slip and other documents. Later, she was appointed to the post of the executive director.

It came to fore that Singhai was running an NGO earlier and had no fixed income. Besides, after her appointment, she continued to work with the NGOs, which was a gross violation of the rules. The police are probing the case at length, after which Singhai would be arrested, IO Parihar said.

