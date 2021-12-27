Bhopal: Singh re-elected president of Public Relations Society

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Pushpendra Pal Singh was re-elected as the president of Public Relations Society of India unanimously during the annual general meeting (AGM) of the society organised by Bhopal chapter of the society on Sunday, as per a press release.

Manoj Dwivedi was elected as secretary and Pankaj Mishra as a treasurer. Vijay Bondria, Manish Gupta, Rajpal Singh and Sanjeev Gupta were appointed as members of the national council of the society.

During the AGM, Bhopal chapter secretary Sanjeev Gupta presented the annual report. During this, the accounts and audit report for the year 2020-21 were approved.

The newly elected president of the chapter Pushpendra Pal Singh expressed hope that the new executive would organise result-oriented programs for public relations and communication workers in the year 2022-23 by performing excellent work.

On this occasion the vice-chancellor of LNCT University Prof NK Thapak, vice-chancellor of SAM Global University NK Tiwari, senior journalist Sarman Nagele and many other dignitaries were present.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 11:48 PM IST