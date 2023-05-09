Bhopal: Singers remember Tagore, present his songs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Singers from Srijan Sanskritik Samiti, Bhopal, remembered Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore by presenting his songs in Bangali at Shaheed Bahwan in the city on Tuesday evening

Non-Bengali songs were presented for the first time. It was part of concert, Tumi Robe Nirobe Hridoye Momo, which was organised to mark the 162nd birth anniversary of Nobel laureate. Tagore’s birth anniversary falls on May 7.

The event began with Tagore’s popular composition - Aguner Poroshmoni Vrindavan. The song Bhalobashi from his song collection Geetabitan was sung by Moushumi Saha. Shonali, Saanjh, Surbhi and Shubhoshree Chakraborty presented dance on songs, which won applause.