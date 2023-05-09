 Bhopal: Singers remember Tagore, present his songs
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Singers remember Tagore, present his songs

Bhopal: Singers remember Tagore, present his songs

162nd birth anniversary of Nobel laureate observed

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 11:48 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Singers from Srijan Sanskritik Samiti, Bhopal, remembered Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore by presenting his songs in Bangali at Shaheed Bahwan in the city on Tuesday evening

Non-Bengali songs were presented for the first time. It was part of concert, Tumi Robe Nirobe Hridoye Momo, which was organised to mark the 162nd birth anniversary of Nobel laureate. Tagore’s birth anniversary falls on May 7.

The event began with Tagore’s popular composition - Aguner Poroshmoni Vrindavan. The song Bhalobashi from his song collection Geetabitan was sung by Moushumi Saha. Shonali, Saanjh, Surbhi and Shubhoshree Chakraborty presented dance on songs, which won applause.

Read Also
MP Bus Tragedy: PM Modi condoles deaths in Khargone bus accident, announces Rs 2 Lakh ex-gratia
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Songs, poems under Jashn-e-Eid

Bhopal: Songs, poems under Jashn-e-Eid

Bhopal: Book on Police Regulation Act released

Bhopal: Book on Police Regulation Act released

MP: 5-day workshop on Bharatnatyam at Bharat Bhawan

MP: 5-day workshop on Bharatnatyam at Bharat Bhawan

Bhopal: Singers remember Tagore, present his songs

Bhopal: Singers remember Tagore, present his songs

MP: Jabalpur girl Heena-paints Shri Ram on 6 metre cloth in just 6 hours, enters into India Book of...

MP: Jabalpur girl Heena-paints Shri Ram on 6 metre cloth in just 6 hours, enters into India Book of...