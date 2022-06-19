Bhopal: Sindhu samaj postpones elections

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The process of panchayat and urban body elections has delayed the elections of the office-bearers of the social and community-based institutions in the city.

The socio-educational institution Sindhu Samaj has announced that their polls would be held after two months. The president of the association Mohanlal Chandani presided over a meeting on Sunday in this regard.

He said, “It has been decided unanimously to continue with current executive body for another two months in view of panchayat and urban body polls. The dates have not been announced yet. The period of extension may change depending on the situation after two months.”

Earlier too, Sindhi Panchayat had announced postponement of their office polls that were to be held in June, for three months, said chief of the Panchayat Sabumal Rijhwani.

Rijhwani said that the polls would be held in September due to monsoon.