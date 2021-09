Bhopal: Sindhi Panchayat observes bandh

BHOPAL: Sindhi Central Panchayat observed Bhopal Bandh from BHEL to Santnagar on Saturday against Shajapur incident.

The bandh got wide support in the case of the beating of a bank worker of Shajapur and abusing Shajapur BJP President. All the markets including Sant Nagar , MP Nagar, Jyoti Talkies Market, New Market, Nehru Nagar, Kotra, Jawahar Chowk market , Piplani, Barkheda Gandhi Market, Sonagiri in BHEL, 10,11,12 No Market, Bittan Market, New Bhopal remained closed.

In old Bhopal, the businessmen in Anaj Mandi, Chowk, Lohabazar, Marwari Road, Hanuman Ganj, Jumerati, Ghora Nikkas, Hamidia Road also supported the bandh. The bandh continued till 2 pm.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 10:59 PM IST