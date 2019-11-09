BHOPAL: Silence prevailed at otherwise bustling spots in the state capital on Saturday.

One could ride two-wheeler on the day without blowing horn even for once, for several minutes in those areas where even walking in normal days is a tough challenge for the visitors.

One had to ride for several kilometers even to have a milk packet or for other daily use items as even the shops in bylanes or mohallas was not open.

Railway stations, bus stands, hospitals and other such public places that remain heavily congested in normal days, were vacant.

Only cops and security staff, were all around. Locals served tea to the cops deployed in Ginnori.

Nadra bus stand an railway station Bhopal that are often flocked upon by residents for feasting when they do not find eatables anywhere else, too had all the shops shut.

Only cops also thronged public places like Iqbal Maidan or Shahjahanabad Square that are known addas for gossiping.

Similalry, the markst as Chowk bazaar, Peer Gate, Mangalwara, Itwara, Budhwara, Somwara and Hanumanganj had not even the tea stalls open for public. Only a milk parlor was open in the evening and the residents could be seen hurrying for milk packets.

Police officials kept patrolling the areas. However, the officials were looking relaxed and gossiping wherever they took a halt.

The residents themselves were serving them tea and snacks in areas of old city as well.

All the apprehensions related to tension in the state turned out to be baseless and no incident was reported from any area of Bhopal.