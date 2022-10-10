Bhopal: Sikkim woman succumbs to stab injuries

Delhi: 3 stabbed to death in 2 separate incidents; 2 of them in fight over Instagram followers | Representative

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old woman, who sustained stab wounds on her face and body died while undergoing treatment at Hamidia hospital. Police have registered a case. The woman resided with her live-in partner in the Indrapuri area, said the Piplani police, here on Monday.

Police station in-charge Ajay Nair said Hamidia hospital authorities informed Piplani police that a woman Prema Lamba (24), native of Sikkim, was admitted to hospital with 6-7 stab marks on her face, stomach and neck. The police tried to take her statement, but her condition deteriorated and she died during the course of treatment.

The officer said that the woman who worked at a beauty parlour was in a live-in relationship with a pharmacy student, much younger than her. On Sunday the victim and her partner had a dispute over some issue. The youth leaving her alone went into another room and when he returned to check on her, he found her in a pool of blood.

She rushed the woman to a nearby hospital from where she was referred to Hamidia hospital.

The police are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death. The police are investigating if the woman had injured herself or someone else had stabbed her.