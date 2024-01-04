Bhopal: Sigh Of Relief For People As Fuel Supply Resumes

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The supply of petrol resumed on Wednesday after truck drivers called off their strike on Tuesday night.

However, there was not adequate stock of petrol and diesel at several fuel stations and a few of them wore a deserted look.

As the petrol was easily available at most of the petrol pumps, vehicle owners heaved a sigh of relief. On Wednesday, there was no rush of vehicles at petrol pumps as witnessed on Monday and Tuesday.

A petrol pump employee in Baghmugalia said that supply was restored as pump owners were using private tankers to ensure the supply chain. So far, the service tankers of the oil depot are not available.

Vegetable supply may normalise in two days

The supply of vegetables has been partially restored after truck drivers called off their strike. Owing to this, the rates of some vegetables remained at the higher end when compared to the rates prevailing before the strike.

A vendor in Baghmugalia vegetable market, Sonu, said that vegetable supply has resumed, but it will take at least a day or two for normalisation. The reason is that the stock of vegetables, which came to the Mandi before the strike, is being passed out by the traders at a high rate.

Tomato, which was earlier being sold at Rs 30 per kg is now being sold at Rs 40 per kg. When supply was disrupted due to the strike, the price of potato shot up to Rs 40 per kg, but now it has come down to Rs 20 per kg.

Another vendor Ganesh said that farmers were in a fix on Tuesday night whether the strike had ended or not. Owing to the confusion, they did not pluck vegetables from fields on Wednesday. Hence, the new supply from fields will start by Thursday and by Friday and Saturday, it will become normal.