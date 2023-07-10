Bhopal: Sidhi Pee-Gate Case, Mahakal Corridor, Satpura Fire To Kick Up Storm In House b | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The final session of the 15th assembly beginning from Tuesday is set to become stormy. The Congress is rolling up its sleeves to target the government over insult to the tribal people in the state.

The opposition is going to make the Sidhi pee-gate case a major issue in the House to cash in on the incident in the assembly election. The Congress legislators have sought a call-attention motion and adjournment over the Sidhi pee-gate case.

As soon as the assembly begins on Tuesday, the Congress plans to raise the incidents related to the tribal people. Other than the incident in which some tribal people were beaten up in Indore, the Congress is going to raise other problems of the tribal people.

The Congress has prepared to put its tribal legislator at the front to attack the government. Apart from the pee-gate incident, the other issue, for which the party plans to corner the government, is the tumbling of Saptarshis in Mahakal corridor in a storm that lashed Ujjain.

A committee set up by the Congress probed the Mahakal corridor case. The party intends to seek a reply from the government on the report. The Congress has prepared a report on fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP), a kind of material, which was used to make the statues of Saptarhis installed in the corridor.

The third important issue that the Congress is going to raise in the House is the incident of fire in Satpura Bhawan, which destroyed many important documents.

According to the Congress, the fire was the handiwork of the government to destroy important documents. On the contrary, the BJP is getting ready to defend itself on the grounds of FSL report.

Leader of opposition, Govind Singh has said the Congress will raise insult to the tribal people, alleged corruption in construction of Mahakal corridor and many other problems that state is facing and seek a reply from the government.

The chaotic atmosphere the state is in today will be raised in the House, Singh said. On the other hand, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra has said he will make all efforts to hold discussions on important issues.

Nevertheless, it depends on the opposition to help the government run the House, so that the people centric issues can be discussed, he said