Bhopal: Siddha Samaroh at Tribal Museum from today

Bhopal: Janjatiya Lok Kala and Boli Vikas Akademi will organise a three-day concert Siddha Samaroh from Thursday on open stage of Tribal Museum at 6.30 pm to mark Navratri.

It is the first event, which will be opened for audiences after second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. A dance drama, based on Aadya, Durga and Jaya forms of the Goddess will be presented in Bharatnatyam, Gangaur and Kathak, Bundeli and contemporary dance forms. The songs that praise the goddess has been composed in Bundeli, Bagheli and Nimadi dialects.

The first day of the event will begin with the Bundeli devotional songs by Deepa Srivastava and her troupe of Bhopal. It will be followed by dance drama Aadya by Bharatnatyam dancer Manjumani Hatvalne and her troupe for Bhopal.

On the second day, Bagheli devotional songs by Sheela Tripathi and her troupe from Bhopal and a dance drama Durga by Sanjay Mahajan of Barwah and his troupe from Barwah will be presented . The dance drama will be performed in Gangaur and Kathak style.

The fest will end with Nimadi devotional songs by Soumya Mangrole and her troupe from Khandwa and a dance drama Jaya by Yogendra Singh Rajput and his troupe from Bhopal. The concert will be streamed live on the museum's YouTube channel https://youtu.be/zZI5x6xkuqo and Facebook page https://fb.me/e/1SqWIYEam.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 12:35 AM IST