Bhopal: SIB police to get monthly anti-Naxal special allowance

Representational pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state Cabinet sanctioned a monthly anti-Naxal special allowance to the police personnel of the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) posted in the Naxal areas of the state and according to the period of working in the Naxal area in the SIB which has been approved from the date of issuance of allowance. As per provisions of new policy, Special anti-Naxal monthly allowance of Rs 19,000 to constable, Rs 25,000 to head constable and assistant sub-inspector, Rs 34,000 to sub-inspector and Rs 38,000 to inspector will be given.

An annual financial burden of Rs 1.04 crore is possible on allowance approval. Out of the sanctioned 58 posts of various cadres for SIB in Naxal-affected areas, 33 government servants posted at present get Rs 91.80 lakh per annum as "Anti-Naxal Special Allowance" and Rs 13 lakh per annum as "Intelligence Special Allowance", in this way a total amount of Rs 1.04 crore will be payable.

The cabinet has also approved anti-Naxal special allowance and "Hawk Force Allowance" according to the period of service in Hawk Force, in addition to giving monthly pre-approved "Naxalite Operation Risk Allowance" to Hawk Force police personnel. Hawk Force allowance will be payable to the Hawk Force police personnel according to the period of deputation.

