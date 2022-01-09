Bhopal: SI marries woman at Arya Samaj temple but denies status of wife, booked for rape

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A sub-inspection (SI) posted at PHQ, has been booked in a rape case. Govindpura police have registered the case against the cop on the complaint of a 31-year-old woman, whom he had married at Arya Samaj Temple but was not ready to give her the status of a wife. Police have launched a manhunt to trace the accused cop.

According to police, the complainant, a resident of Mandideep, works at a private company in Bhopal. The woman, who has taken up a rented accommodation in Govindpura Industrial area, came in touch with the SI, Sandip Soni on face book , Their friendship soon developed into an affair. The two had physical relations and Soni would visit the womanís house frequently. The SI had promised the woman to marry her but he would give excuses whenever she raised the issue. He continued to maintain physical relations with her. When the woman pressurised, the SI married her at Arya Samaj temple. However, they do not have any marriage certificate. After their marriage, the SI refused to give the woman the status of his wife. He did not disclose about his marriage to anyone thus their marriage had no social standing.

Govindpura SHO Ashok Singh Parihar said, a rape case has been registered against SI Sandip Soni. He has not been arrested as yet. We found in investigation that SI had physical relations with the complainant and had also married her at Arya Samaj temple but was not ready to keep her as wife. Initially the cop was not ready to marry her but when she mounted pressure, he finally agreed. But since the man is not ready to give her the status of wife, the woman lodged a complaint with police, he added.

We are tracing the location of the accused, said SHO.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 11:18 PM IST