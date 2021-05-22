Bhopal: Shubham Chauhan feted as 'Real Hero of Society'

BHOPAL: Shubham Chauhan has been feted with the 'Real Hero of Society' award. Rotaract Club of Gwalior Regal (RID 3053) awarded him for the work done by him during the Covid-19 epidemic.

Chauhan has been endeavouring to help the needy through the†Sahyog Group and Nehru Yuva Kendra, Bhopal.† So far,†he has helped thousands of people through the group.

He and his entire team were ready to help the patients in the second wave of corona, in which they worked to provide accurate information, along with providing beds, ventilators, oxygen, medicines, food, blood and plasma to the patients.

The president of the club, Akash Barua, is also engaged in helping people, as well as encouraging people who do positive and commendable work.