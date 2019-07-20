Bhopal: Showers offer relief to residents

Bhopal: After long dry spell of fortnight, a spell of moderate rain lashed state capital on Friday providing much needed relief from humidity and intense heat. Bhopal recorded 43mm rainfall in just one hour in the evening. Since past 15 days, it was intense heat due to dry spell of monsoon.

Scattered light to moderate rains has already occurred over East MP in the last 24 hours. Places like Jabalpur and Umaria witnessed moderate showers. Dindori recorded 60mm, Kotma and Bichhia recorded 40mm. Lanjhi recorded 30mm, Jabalpur, Umaria, Malajhkhand each recorded 20mm.

In the next 24 hours, few good showers of rain will be witnessed in Southwest parts of the state as well, while rains will be scattered over Eastern part of the state too.

Places like Alirajpur, Dhar, Khargone, and Burhanpur are expected to experience good rains whereas Umaria, Mandla, and Anuppur will see scattered rains only.

It is very likely that scattered rain and thundershowers can be seen over many parts of the state around July 22 and the activity will continue till July 27 or July 28.

According to meteorological department, the system which was developed over West Bengal caused the rain. Now system will continue to work and it will rain in the state.

A Cyclonic Circulation which has developed over Southwest MP and adjoining South Rajasthan and Gujarat will also bring rains over Southwest MP. Around July 23, a north-south trough will develop from East UP up to Telangana across MP which is likely to enhance the rainfall activities.

Light to moderate rain and thundershower with gusty winds would occur over Anuppur, Ashoknagar, Balaghat, Betul, Bhopal, Burhanpur, Chhatarpur, Chhindwara, Damoh, Dewas, Dindori, Guna, Harda, Hoshangabad, Jabalpur, Katni, Khandwa, Khargone, Mandla, Narsinhapur, Panna, Raisen, Rajgarh, Sagar, Satna, Sehore, Seoni, Shajapur, Umaria and Vidisha during next 24 hours.