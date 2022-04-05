Bhopal: Show of solidarity before assembly elections; Former CM holds core group meeting with ex-Cong ministers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief and former chief minister Kamal Nath held a meeting of his core group comprising former ministers, former speaker of state legislative assembly, former leader of Opposition, former chief minister and former MPCC chief on Monday to give message that Congress would face the assembly elections next year unitedly.

The meeting held at Nath's residence here included all factions and regional satraps of the party. The meeting of core group had former speaker NP Prajapati, former leader of Opposition Ajay Singh, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and former MPCC chief Arun Yadav.

Only two former ministers were conspicuous by absence. Umang Singhar, who held forest portfolio in Nath government, is in Chennai where his son is admitted in a hospital. He informed Nath about it, said sources.

Former minority welfare minister Arif Aqueel was also missing who is said to be keeping unwell for quite some time. Sources said that meeting was followed by dinner at Nathís residence.

Kamal Nath invited Ajay Singh and Arun Yadav who were kept in the loopline for long. They were not engaged even when the government was in crisis and fell later, a senior party leader remarked. Both the leaders had met Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 12:09 AM IST