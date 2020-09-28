Bhopal: Show cause notice to six officers for ignoring CM Helpline plaints

BHOPAL: Collector Avinash Lavania has issued show cause notices to six officials for ignoring CM Helpline complaints. Their salary increments of two years may be withheld. The Collector has sought reply from the officials within seven days.

The officers to whom the show cause notice was issued include deputy commissioner, cooperatives, SDM (Kolar), chief medical and health officer (CMHO), tehsildar city circle, deputy director, agriculture welfare department and assistant commissioner SC and tribal welfare department, Bhopal.

Colletor reviewed the progress and updates of CM Helpline complaints. The show cause notice stated that the performance of officials is poor. The letter further states that their act is violation of Civil Services Conduct Rules, 1965.