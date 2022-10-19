Bhopal: Short movie on Covid-19 to be sent to international film festivals

Bhopal: Artistes of non-commercial Hindi short film The Lock-2 at press conference on Wednesday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Short movie, Lock-2, based on Covid-19 will be sent to international festivals, said director and writer Hashim Us Sadiq.

The film has been shot in Bhopal and all the actors and technicians are also from the city. Directed and written by Hashim Us Sadiq, the short film is released on OTT platform Maxplayer, Hungama Player and Airtel Estream, Vodafone Vi recently. It is produced under the banner of Movie N Movie.

Director Hashim said the film was written in 4 months and shot in four days. “We are getting a good response from the audience,” he added.

Actor and producer Munnawar Kausar told media persons on Wednesday that the 25-minute film was based on the world's worst tragedy - Covid-19. Some incidents of lockdown have been highlighted.

“What a difficult phase the common man went through at that time, especially the patients and their families who struggled and suffered have been shown,” he added.

Arun Verma, Manoj Rawat, Shivani Kahar, Swati Joshi, Mudassir Kausar, Adnan Khan, Shalini Singh Gaur, Anjana Tiwari, Satish Baghela, Brij Mohan Chandra, Aslam Sheikh, Ibrahim, Deepak Rai, Rakesh Kasautia and Munavwar Kausar have enacted in the film.

The Line Producer of film is Sushil Soni and its production managers are Divyansh Soni and DOP Jamshed Khan. Music is given by Vikas, film has been edited by Gyanendra Saxena, makeup was done by Noori. Art director and sound recordist are Faisal Khan and Sachin Saxena respectively.