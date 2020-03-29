Bhopal: Shops open for short time, PGs face problem

On the fourth day of nationwide lockdown on Saturday, curfew like situation prevailed in the capital.

In the morning, some shops were opened but following order from the administration to shut down all the shops they were closed and people remained inside home.

Previous days, shops were opened even in the evening but today from afternoon, shops were shut down. However, shops keepers started maintaining prescribed distance between the customers. Crowd was witnessed particularly at milk booths for bread and milk.

However, mess for Paying Guests (PGs) in the state capital, are facing problems as students, who are living here instead of going to their home town, have started preparing food themselves.

Vansh Shukla (student, Rachna Nagar) said, “Mess is still operational. SHG is providing food. So as such, there no crisis like situation right now. But panic is prevailing in public mind. We have not avail SHG facilities. But it is good service by SHGs in social welfare.”

Meenakshi Negi, another student, said, “We cook ourselves. Shops are opened in morning. So far we managed the show. We are helping each other and distributing food among friends. From breakfast and tea, we have started preparing ourselves. Earlier, we used to visit restaurant for food.”

Chaitanya Manglekar, a student from Kolar, said, “We venture out maintaining social distancing. We, students, have purchased rice and pulse. Somehow, we are managing. After hostels were evicted, we initially placed order with hotels but it proved costly affair.”

Ishita Agrawal, student of Kasturba Nagar, said, “Problem is there but we are trying to maintain distance when we move out for purchasing essential commodities. Administration should ensure regular opening of the shops so that people get essential commodities without much problem.”