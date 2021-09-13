Bhopal: Shopkeepers at Jawahar Chowk demand suitable space to run business

BHOPAL: The 200 shopkeepers who were displaced for the ambitious project of Bhopal Smart Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL) in the city have refused to move to the shops being built for them.

After more than one-and-a-half years of their displacement, they are waiting for a permanent location to shift. They have been told to relocate their shops behind gurdwara in Jawahar Chowk and 12 Daftar

They alleged that the officials took up to Rs 1.5 lakh to allot shops in Haat Bazaar but the building has not been fully constructed. The shopkeepers said that the officials of smart city had earlier promised them shops on plots near their shops but now they are asking them to shift to an under-construction complex in TT Nagar.

The condition of complex, Haat Bazaar, is pathetic and there are several issues including its location that will affect their business. Former minister and MLA PC Sharma visited the spot on Monday where the shopkeepers informed him about the difficulties they will have to face.

A smart city official wishing anonymity said Haat Bazaar building is under construction and issues like water logging and space crunch will be addressed.

Few visitors

Rakesh Gupta said his stationery shop was at Jawahar chowk but now he is running it from some other place. The number of visitors is few there, he said. He said they were promised shop on plots behind gurdwara to which they had agreed. But, now they have been told to shift to Haat Bazaar where the size of shops is too small, he said.

Bleak business

Ambika Sharma said he was offered a shop in 12 Daftar area and the business came to a standstill due to location. Now, he is running his shop in a rented space and has also allowed one of his friends to run his shop from there, as he too had nowhere to go, according to Sharma.

Not suitable

Amzad Khan, a watch repairing shop owner, said he is running shop at a shared space with his friend as the location where they were forced to move from Jawahar Chowk is not suitable for business.

Pitiable condition

MLA PC Sharma said Haat Bazar is in a pitiable condition and shopkeepers deserve better place to run their shops. He said he will speak to the smart city officials in this connection.

Monday, September 13, 2021