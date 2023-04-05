Bhopal: Shooting national trials to begin in city on April 12

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After organising the ISSF (International Shooting Sport Federation) Rifle and Pistol World Cup, the city is all set to organise National Trials for rifle and pistol shooting in the outskirts of the city at Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy from April 12 to April 18.

The trials are for Group ‘A’ shooters of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). Top-ranked rifle and pistol shooters of the country will take part in the trials. These will determine national ranking of shooters. On the basis of which they will be selected to take part in major international tournaments.

Around 600 shooters, including senior and junior categories, from different states will take part in the trials. City shooter Chinki Yadav is all set to make a comeback through the trials. She said, ‘I have been working hard to get back on track and I feel now is my time to shine again. I am hopeful that I’ll make a powerful comeback.’

Despite winning an Olympic spot for the country, Chinki was dropped from the Tokyo squad and it took a toll on her mental health. She wasn’t able to perform for a while. She had to miss the World Cup on home range too. But she says that she has moved past it and has her eyes on the upcoming events, especially 2024 Paris Olympics.