 Bhopal Shocker: Pet Lover Brutally Assaulted After She Asks Neighbours To Stop Beating Street Dogs, Sustains 6 Stitches On Head
Bhopal Shocker: Pet Lover Brutally Assaulted After She Asks Neighbours To Stop Beating Street Dogs, Sustains 6 Stitches On Head

Following this, they attacked her with a wiper on her head and threatened her that they will burn her house by pouring petrol and end the matter by calling it suicide.

FPJ Web Desk Updated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 04:50 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A pet lover was brutally beaten by neighbours when she attempted to stop them for harming the street dogs in Bhopal. The victim has sustained six stitches on her head. The police have registered a case against the accused.

According to information, Geeta Thanwani heard screaming of dogs coming from outside her house in Bairagarh locality around 1 pm on Monday. When she peeped out, she saw her neighbours, Tillu Tilwani and his son Amit Tilwani, were hitting the street dogs.

Angry, Geeta tried to stop them. Tillu and Amit started arguing with her. Meanwhile, Chandraprakash Belani and his son Bharat also joined the argument, threatening to kill her.

They attacked her with a wiper on her head and threatened her that they would set her house ablaze and end the matter and term it as a 'suicide' case.

When Geeta's mother and sister Heena intervened and tried to stop them, accused Bharat and Chandraprakash attacked Heena.

Injured, Geeta was rushed to the nearby hospital, where she sustained 6 stitches on her head. She also went to the police station with her sister, Heena and filed a complaint against the accused neighbours. The police have registered a case against the accused and further investigations are underway.

