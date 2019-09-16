Bhopal: Shivraj Singh Chouhan warns of agitation for compensation to farmers

BHOPAL: The politics between Congress and BJP is intensifying on the issue of excessive rains across the state. Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday left for inspection of damage to crops.

Chouhan, addressing a press conference before leaving for his tour, warned the government that if relief is not given to a farmers for damage to crops by September 21, then he would come to street for one hour agitation on September 22.

Chouhan also released a Whatsapp number 8423084230 and appealed farmers of the state to send videos and pictures of damage to their crops.

He said the Whatsapp number has been released as it was not possible to tour each village. He said he would speak to the government about the compensation to the farmers on the basis of the information received.

Chouhan also announced to donate his one month salary for the relief of flood victims. The former CM said he had spoken to Chief Minister Kamal Nath on phone for flood victims.

He said government should provide assistance to the farmers across the state. Chouhan said survey should be done soon and farmers should be given compensation at the rate of Rs 40,000 per hectare.